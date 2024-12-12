Left Menu

Kalki Koechlin's Heartfelt Tribute to Newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

In a touching Instagram post, actor Kalki Koechlin congratulated newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. The couple tied the knot in a Mumbai ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. Aaliyah shared stunning wedding photos, and Kalki offered her heartfelt wishes via song lyrics and a poetic note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:40 IST
Kalki Koechlin's Heartfelt Tribute to Newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire
Kalki Koechlin and the newly married couple Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire (Image source: Instagram/@kalkikanman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor Kalki Koechlin extended a heartfelt congratulatory message to the newlywed couple, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Koechlin shared photographs of the radiant duo and penned a sentimental note filled with thoughtful quotes.

Drawing inspiration from Daft Punk and Rabindranath Tagore, she reminded them, 'Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.' Koechlin added poetry to her note, echoing lyrics from Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World,' while bestowing her wishes for all the 'ishq, pyaar and mohabbat' that Bollywood romance entails.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The joyful event was attended by close family and friends, with Aaliyah sharing mesmerizing photographs of the day, captioned 'Now and forever.' Her makeup artist, Shraddha Luthra, also offered Instagram followers a glimpse into the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024