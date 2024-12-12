Kalki Koechlin's Heartfelt Tribute to Newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire
In a touching Instagram post, actor Kalki Koechlin congratulated newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. The couple tied the knot in a Mumbai ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. Aaliyah shared stunning wedding photos, and Kalki offered her heartfelt wishes via song lyrics and a poetic note.
Celebrated actor Kalki Koechlin extended a heartfelt congratulatory message to the newlywed couple, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Koechlin shared photographs of the radiant duo and penned a sentimental note filled with thoughtful quotes.
Drawing inspiration from Daft Punk and Rabindranath Tagore, she reminded them, 'Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.' Koechlin added poetry to her note, echoing lyrics from Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World,' while bestowing her wishes for all the 'ishq, pyaar and mohabbat' that Bollywood romance entails.
Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The joyful event was attended by close family and friends, with Aaliyah sharing mesmerizing photographs of the day, captioned 'Now and forever.' Her makeup artist, Shraddha Luthra, also offered Instagram followers a glimpse into the celebrations.
