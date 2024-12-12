Left Menu

Star-Studded Congratulations for Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's Wedding

The wedding of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil has sparked widespread joy and congratulatory messages from fans and industry figures alike. Meanwhile, Keerthy gears up for the release of her new film 'Baby John,' starring alongside Varun Dhawan, with a trailer that's capturing significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:27 IST
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil (Keerthy's Instagram)). Image Credit: ANI
The film industry is abuzz with the marriage of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, who recently exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony. Social media platforms are flooded with messages from fans and celebrities congratulating the duo on their union.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an emotional wedding picture on Instagram, featuring Antony Thattil wiping tears of joy from Keerthy's eyes, captioning it with heartfelt wishes and hashtag #NyKeForever.

In professional news, Keerthy Suresh anticipates her new film 'Baby John,' set for release on December 25. The film's trailer promises action and drama, featuring notable actors such as Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and a cameo by Salman Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

