Star-Studded Congratulations for Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's Wedding

The film industry is abuzz with the marriage of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, who recently exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony. Social media platforms are flooded with messages from fans and celebrities congratulating the duo on their union.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an emotional wedding picture on Instagram, featuring Antony Thattil wiping tears of joy from Keerthy's eyes, captioning it with heartfelt wishes and hashtag #NyKeForever.

In professional news, Keerthy Suresh anticipates her new film 'Baby John,' set for release on December 25. The film's trailer promises action and drama, featuring notable actors such as Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and a cameo by Salman Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)