15 Years of 'The Princess and the Frog': Anika Noni Rose Reflects on Tiana's Legacy

As the animated musical 'The Princess and the Frog' celebrates its 15th anniversary, Anika Noni Rose, the voice behind Princess Tiana, has shared her memorable experiences working on the film. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rose revealed her excitement at becoming a Disney character, a lifelong dream. "I always wanted to be a Disney voice," she expressed, emphasizing that she was willing to be any character, even a rock or a tree, just to be part of Disney lore.

Reflecting on her journey, Rose admitted feeling an intense personal connection to the film and its character. "I felt it in my bones," she said, describing the profound impact Tiana has had on young girls over the years. The film, inspired by E.D. Baker's 2002 novel 'The Frog Princess,' was directed by celebrated filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements.

Rose highlighted how the character of Tiana has helped redefine beauty standards for children, particularly those of Black or brown descent. "New generations feel comfortable within themselves," Rose noted, emphasizing the empowering message Tiana continues to spread. Released in 2009, 'The Princess and the Frog' remains a cultural landmark in Disney's repertoire, particularly for its portrayal of a Jazz Age-era New Orleans fairytale.

