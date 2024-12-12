Stone-Pelting Chaos at JNU: 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening Halted
Tensions erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University during a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' as stones were allegedly thrown, causing minor injuries and halting the event temporarily. The incident saw accusations between the ABVP and Left-affiliated groups, with calls for police involvement and criticism over aggressive tactics.
A screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at Jawaharlal Nehru University was interrupted Thursday evening by stone-pelting, an incident attributed to a clash between student groups.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claims that Left-affiliated groups orchestrated the disruption, citing minor injuries and a temporary pause in the event.
In contrast, JNU Students' Union President Dhananjay accused the ABVP of staging the scene for publicity, as accusations and counterclaims escalated without an official response from JNU administrators.
