Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Chaos at JNU: 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening Halted

Tensions erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University during a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' as stones were allegedly thrown, causing minor injuries and halting the event temporarily. The incident saw accusations between the ABVP and Left-affiliated groups, with calls for police involvement and criticism over aggressive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:43 IST
Stone-Pelting Chaos at JNU: 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening Halted
  • Country:
  • India

A screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at Jawaharlal Nehru University was interrupted Thursday evening by stone-pelting, an incident attributed to a clash between student groups.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claims that Left-affiliated groups orchestrated the disruption, citing minor injuries and a temporary pause in the event.

In contrast, JNU Students' Union President Dhananjay accused the ABVP of staging the scene for publicity, as accusations and counterclaims escalated without an official response from JNU administrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024