Honoring Heroes: L-G Saxena Salutes Gallantry Awardees on Armed Forces Flag Day

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena honored Gallantry Sena Medal and Distinguished Sewa Medal winners during the Armed Forces Flag Day. An e-payment gateway was launched to encourage donations. Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi attended the solemn event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena paid tribute to the valor of armed forces personnel during the Armed Forces Flag Day, by honoring recipients of the Gallantry Sena Medal and Distinguished Sewa Medal.

The event took place at Raj Niwas, where an e-payment gateway was launched to facilitate generous donations for Flag Day initiatives. Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi were present.

In his message, Saxena emphasized gratitude for the sacrifices of Amar Jawans and Veer Naris, urging public and institutional support for veterans and their families.

