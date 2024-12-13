Illuminate Your Space with Crompton's Wallsmile Wall Light Series

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has announced the launch of its Wallsmile Wall Light Series, aimed at transforming living spaces with elegance and versatility. This new range offers decorative lighting solutions that are perfect for both minimalistic and luxurious interiors, meeting the growing demand for lighting that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal.

The Wallsmile series includes various designs such as Wall Lamps, Ball Lights, K Lights, and Telescopic Up & Down Lights, each offering unique features. These lights are made to withstand the elements, being water-resistant and dust-free, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The products are also registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards, ensuring safety and performance.

Available at Crompton-authorized outlets and major e-commerce platforms, the Wallsmile series exemplifies Crompton's commitment to quality and innovation. With features like easy installation and surge protection, these lights are more than just illumination fixtures; they are artistic pieces designed to enhance ambiance and redefine spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)