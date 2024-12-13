Left Menu

Illuminate Your Space with Crompton's Wallsmile Wall Light Series

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited launches the Wallsmile Wall Light Series, designed to enhance living spaces with elegance and charm. With various designs suited for both indoor and outdoor environments, these lights offer a blend of beauty and functionality. Crompton remains dedicated to quality and innovative lighting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:47 IST
Illuminate Your Space with Crompton's Wallsmile Wall Light Series
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has announced the launch of its Wallsmile Wall Light Series, aimed at transforming living spaces with elegance and versatility. This new range offers decorative lighting solutions that are perfect for both minimalistic and luxurious interiors, meeting the growing demand for lighting that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal.

The Wallsmile series includes various designs such as Wall Lamps, Ball Lights, K Lights, and Telescopic Up & Down Lights, each offering unique features. These lights are made to withstand the elements, being water-resistant and dust-free, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The products are also registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards, ensuring safety and performance.

Available at Crompton-authorized outlets and major e-commerce platforms, the Wallsmile series exemplifies Crompton's commitment to quality and innovation. With features like easy installation and surge protection, these lights are more than just illumination fixtures; they are artistic pieces designed to enhance ambiance and redefine spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024