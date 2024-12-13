Unveiling 'The Bibi Files': A Deep Dive into Netanyahu's Corruption Scandal

Veteran documentarian Alex Gibney, known for tackling complex issues, found himself drawn into the intricate web of Israeli politics last year. A leak containing over 1,000 hours of police interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates landed in his hands, presenting a potential treasure trove of controversial content.

Gibney teamed up with Raviv Drucker, a seasoned Israeli investigative reporter, to delve into the footage. The result is 'The Bibi Files,' a hard-hitting documentary released just as Netanyahu takes the stand in his sprawling corruption trial. The film juxtaposes leaked police videos with commentary, painting a controversial portrait of the divisive leader.

Despite facing funding hurdles and legal restrictions in Israel, the film has gained significant attention. It argues that Netanyahu's legal struggles have influenced his political decisions, including his push for judicial reforms. 'The Bibi Files,' now streaming, presents a provocative narrative that adds fuel to the debate over Netanyahu's leadership and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)