Left Menu

Unveiling 'The Bibi Files': A Deep Dive into Netanyahu's Corruption Scandal

Veteran filmmaker Alex Gibney partners with Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker to release 'The Bibi Files,' a riveting documentary on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption. The film, based on leaked police videos, emerges amidst legal proceedings and public divisions, while facing challenges of funding, distribution, and privacy regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:42 IST
Unveiling 'The Bibi Files': A Deep Dive into Netanyahu's Corruption Scandal
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran documentarian Alex Gibney, known for tackling complex issues, found himself drawn into the intricate web of Israeli politics last year. A leak containing over 1,000 hours of police interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates landed in his hands, presenting a potential treasure trove of controversial content.

Gibney teamed up with Raviv Drucker, a seasoned Israeli investigative reporter, to delve into the footage. The result is 'The Bibi Files,' a hard-hitting documentary released just as Netanyahu takes the stand in his sprawling corruption trial. The film juxtaposes leaked police videos with commentary, painting a controversial portrait of the divisive leader.

Despite facing funding hurdles and legal restrictions in Israel, the film has gained significant attention. It argues that Netanyahu's legal struggles have influenced his political decisions, including his push for judicial reforms. 'The Bibi Files,' now streaming, presents a provocative narrative that adds fuel to the debate over Netanyahu's leadership and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024