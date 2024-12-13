Left Menu

Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 3'

Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her role as the strong-willed cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 3', directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film, part of the successful 'Mardaani' series produced by Yash Raj Films, will hit theaters in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:45 IST
Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 3'
Rani Mukerji (Image source: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to make a grand return to the screen as the fierce and determined cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the popular 'Mardaani' franchise. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the announcement was made on Friday, stirring excitement among fans.

The upcoming film, titled 'Mardaani 3', will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, a talent known for his work as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters such as 'Tiger 3', 'Sultan', and 'Gunday'. The project will see the backing of YRF chief Aditya Chopra, with a theatrical release scheduled for 2026.

'Mardaani', originally released in August 2014 and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, was a commercial success and received critical acclaim. It inspired a sequel released in 2019, directed by Gopi Puthran. Both films highlighted Rani Mukerji's powerful performance, making the 'Mardaani' series a notable fixture in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024