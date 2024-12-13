Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 3'

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to make a grand return to the screen as the fierce and determined cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the popular 'Mardaani' franchise. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the announcement was made on Friday, stirring excitement among fans.

The upcoming film, titled 'Mardaani 3', will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, a talent known for his work as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters such as 'Tiger 3', 'Sultan', and 'Gunday'. The project will see the backing of YRF chief Aditya Chopra, with a theatrical release scheduled for 2026.

'Mardaani', originally released in August 2014 and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, was a commercial success and received critical acclaim. It inspired a sequel released in 2019, directed by Gopi Puthran. Both films highlighted Rani Mukerji's powerful performance, making the 'Mardaani' series a notable fixture in Indian cinema.

