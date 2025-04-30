Left Menu

Inclusive Sports Initiative for Delhi's Youth with Special Needs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to reserve exclusive time for children and youths with special needs at DDA sports complexes. He emphasized implementing accessibility measures to foster inclusivity and support these athletes in national and international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:14 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has taken a significant step by urging Lt Governor VK Saxena to allocate exclusive training time for children and youths with special needs at Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sports complexes.

In his letter, Gupta highlighted the need for implementing accessibility measures across all DDA-operated sports facilities to encourage the active participation of these children. The move aligns with Gupta's belief that the absence of inclusive infrastructure restricts potential and limits engagement in sports.

Gupta further proposed enlisting specially trained instructors and setting aside dedicated time slots, ensuring a supportive environment for young athletes to develop and eventually compete at national and international levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

