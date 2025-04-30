Left Menu

Congress Calls for Immediate Fund Allocation for Caste Census Amid Modi Government Announcement

The Congress demands immediate fund allocation from the Modi government for a transparent caste census. Criticizing Modi for delaying the policy, Congress President Kharge emphasizes its necessity for social justice. The recent government announcement to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census has been acknowledged by Congress as a positive step.

Updated: 30-04-2025 20:14 IST
census
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has called on the Narendra Modi government to allocate funds without delay for a transparent caste census, following recent government announcements to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

In a press conference led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the opposition accused Prime Minister Modi of evading social justice measures, while casting blame on the opposition for societal divisions based on caste. Kharge highlighted the necessity of a caste census for participatory justice.

Asserting the importance of a caste census, Kharge pointed out the limited budget allocated, challenging the government on its completion timeline. He reiterated the Congress demand, underscoring it as a significant election issue that has consistently been raised by the INDIA bloc and leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

