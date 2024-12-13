Left Menu

Inside the Creative Sanctuary of Joseph Radhik and Devika Narain

The latest episode of Asian Paints' series features an inside look at the artistic home of wedding professionals Joseph Radhik and Devika Narain. Their home, designed with maximalist interiors, tells a personal story through decor. Their philosophy on personalization is reflected in every corner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:22 IST
Inside the Creative Sanctuary of Joseph Radhik and Devika Narain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Asian Paints' latest episode of 'Where the Heart Is,' celebrated photographer Joseph Radhik and renowned designer Devika Narain unveil their stunning, personalized home. Known for orchestrating high-profile weddings, the couple's abode is a reflection of their style, creativity, and personal stories.

From a unique living room to Devika's exclusive study, every corner reveals their life's journey through cherished books and travel souvenirs. Joseph's tranquil workspace doubles as an entertainment hub, highlighting their dual dedication to art and relaxation.

Their deck serves as a peaceful retreat, blending nature with bohemian decor. Devika's artistic influence manifests throughout the home, demonstrating how accessible art can personalize a space. More inspiration can be found at BeautifulHomes.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024