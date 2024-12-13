Inside the Creative Sanctuary of Joseph Radhik and Devika Narain

In Asian Paints' latest episode of 'Where the Heart Is,' celebrated photographer Joseph Radhik and renowned designer Devika Narain unveil their stunning, personalized home. Known for orchestrating high-profile weddings, the couple's abode is a reflection of their style, creativity, and personal stories.

From a unique living room to Devika's exclusive study, every corner reveals their life's journey through cherished books and travel souvenirs. Joseph's tranquil workspace doubles as an entertainment hub, highlighting their dual dedication to art and relaxation.

Their deck serves as a peaceful retreat, blending nature with bohemian decor. Devika's artistic influence manifests throughout the home, demonstrating how accessible art can personalize a space. More inspiration can be found at BeautifulHomes.com.

