Historic Return: Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' Comes Home to Notre Dame

An ancient relic believed to be the 'Crown of Thorns' worn by Jesus Christ is making its return to Notre Dame Cathedral, a significant event marking the restoration phase post the disastrous 2019 fire.

The crown, a circular band of branches now encased in a gilded golden tube, was preserved through the quick actions of firefighters during the blaze that heavily damaged Notre Dame on April 15, 2019. This return is overseen by the archbishop of Paris and attended by dignitaries of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher.

Historically, the 'Crown of Thorns' has been a revered relic since it was first documented by pilgrims in the fifth century and later moved to various locations, ending up in Paris in the 13th century. Starting January 10, the relic is set to be displayed to the public for veneration every Friday until April 18, leading up to Good Friday, and subsequently, it will be shown on the first Friday of each month.

