Bollywood Speaks Out: Safety Responsibilities Amidst Tragedy

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has asserted that actors cannot be held responsible for safety protocols following the arrest of Telugu star Allu Arjun in relation to a woman's death at a film event. The incident occurred at a crowded venue in Hyderabad, leading to legal actions involving Arjun and the event organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:48 IST
Varun Dhawan Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan addressed the press regarding the arrest of Telugu actor Allu Arjun following a tragic incident at a movie promotional event. Dhawan asserted that actors are not responsible for safety protocols, emphasizing the collective responsibility of event organizers.

The incident in question occurred on December 4, when an unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad. An overwhelming crowd gathered to see Arjun, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman. Her young son was also hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the commotion.

Legal proceedings have been initiated after Arjun's arrest, implicating his security team and the theatre management under local law. Arjun subsequently petitioned the Telangana High Court to dismiss the charges against him. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan advocated for better safety measures at such events to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

