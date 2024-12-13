Left Menu

The Esthetic Clinics®: Championing Cosmetic Surgery in India's Medical Tourism

The Esthetic Clinics® is recognized as a premier destination in India's cosmetic surgery medical tourism. With over 15% international patients, it specializes in various advanced surgeries under experts Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor. Their success stories include Ashley Baker, a transgender woman whose transformative surgery was cost-effectively performed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:07 IST
The Esthetic Clinics®: Championing Cosmetic Surgery in India's Medical Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

The Esthetic Clinics® has earned a reputation as a prime destination for medical tourism in India's booming cosmetic surgery industry. With international patients accounting for over 15% of its clientele, the clinic offers cutting-edge procedures at competitive rates, making it a preferred choice for patients across the globe.

Helmed by Dr. Debraj Shome, India's only American Board Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon, and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, the clinic provides a comprehensive range of services. From blepharoplasty and non-surgical facelifts to hair transplants and body contouring, treatments are executed with precision to achieve optimal results.

A notable success story is that of Ashley Baker, a transgender woman who sought affordable facial feminization surgery. Ashley's procedures included a deep plane facelift and hairline restoration, enabling her significant physical transformation aligned with her gender identity—all at a fraction of the cost in the US. The Esthetic Clinics® operates ten centers across India, solidifying the country's esteem in the global medical tourism sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024