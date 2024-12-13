The Esthetic Clinics®: Championing Cosmetic Surgery in India's Medical Tourism

The Esthetic Clinics® has earned a reputation as a prime destination for medical tourism in India's booming cosmetic surgery industry. With international patients accounting for over 15% of its clientele, the clinic offers cutting-edge procedures at competitive rates, making it a preferred choice for patients across the globe.

Helmed by Dr. Debraj Shome, India's only American Board Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon, and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, the clinic provides a comprehensive range of services. From blepharoplasty and non-surgical facelifts to hair transplants and body contouring, treatments are executed with precision to achieve optimal results.

A notable success story is that of Ashley Baker, a transgender woman who sought affordable facial feminization surgery. Ashley's procedures included a deep plane facelift and hairline restoration, enabling her significant physical transformation aligned with her gender identity—all at a fraction of the cost in the US. The Esthetic Clinics® operates ten centers across India, solidifying the country's esteem in the global medical tourism sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)