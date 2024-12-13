Left Menu

Manipur's Fight for Indigenous Rights: A Cultural and Historical Preservation Effort

Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasizes the need for constitutional protection for Manipur's indigenous people. Through initiatives like the 'Go to Hills' campaign, Singh aims to ensure land rights and cultural preservation. The government supports cultural festivals and projects to foster unity and development.

Manipur's Fight for Indigenous Rights: A Cultural and Historical Preservation Effort
In a strong call for preserving the rights and heritage of Manipur's indigenous communities, Chief Minister N Biren Singh underscored the importance of constitutional protection during the Manipur Indigenous People Cultural Exchange Festival.

Addressing attendees in Chadong village, Singh highlighted his administration's commitment to safeguarding land rights for the indigenous population. He described the 'Go to Hills' campaign as a crucial initiative to reinforce historical and cultural legacies shared among communities.

Singh also urged critics to understand the demographic changes and population dynamics affecting the state, while commending law enforcement efforts to curb illegal activities such as poppy cultivation. He reaffirmed the government's support for protecting indigenous people until constitutional guarantees are secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

