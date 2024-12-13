Left Menu

Bollywood Unites: Support for Allu Arjun Following Premiere Tragedy

Following Allu Arjun's arrest after a tragic stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere, industry figures, including Raza Murad and Varun Dhawan, voice support, questioning his culpability. They urge investigation into the theater's responsibility in the incident that left one dead and several injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:55 IST
Bollywood Unites: Support for Allu Arjun Following Premiere Tragedy
Actor Raza Murad (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere has taken a significant turn with the arrest of leading actor Allu Arjun. Prominent voices from the film industry, including veteran actor Raza Murad, have rallied to Arjun's defense, questioning the rationale behind the arrest.

Raza Murad described the incident as perplexing, asserting that the responsibility for crowd control does not lie with the actor. "It's not unlawful to gain popularity through successful films," he remarked to ANI. The veteran actor called for clarity on the factors leading to Arjun's arrest, emphasizing that cinema security typically falls under the theater's jurisdiction.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan publicly supported Arjun during an event, highlighting the unfairness of targeting a single individual for the mishap. Dhawan extended condolences to the victims' families and underscored the shared responsibility for safety at public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024