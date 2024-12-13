Bollywood Unites: Support for Allu Arjun Following Premiere Tragedy

The aftermath of the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere has taken a significant turn with the arrest of leading actor Allu Arjun. Prominent voices from the film industry, including veteran actor Raza Murad, have rallied to Arjun's defense, questioning the rationale behind the arrest.

Raza Murad described the incident as perplexing, asserting that the responsibility for crowd control does not lie with the actor. "It's not unlawful to gain popularity through successful films," he remarked to ANI. The veteran actor called for clarity on the factors leading to Arjun's arrest, emphasizing that cinema security typically falls under the theater's jurisdiction.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan publicly supported Arjun during an event, highlighting the unfairness of targeting a single individual for the mishap. Dhawan extended condolences to the victims' families and underscored the shared responsibility for safety at public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)