Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner
Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over concerns for the safety of its missions in India. This follows vandalism incidents at Bangladeshi diplomatic sites and protests. The Bangladeshi government has called on India to investigate and ensure the security of its diplomatic personnel and facilities.
Bangladesh expressed its grave concern over the December 2025 events, where alleged extremist elements targeted the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and a visa centre in Siliguri. Vandalism and protests have raised alarm over diplomatic safety.
The Bangladeshi government called on India for a thorough investigation and necessary measures to prevent future incidents, emphasizing mutual respect and peace. The situation highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
