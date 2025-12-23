Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid heightened security concerns for Bangladeshi missions in India. The summon follows incidents of vandalism and protests at diplomatic sites.

Bangladesh expressed its grave concern over the December 2025 events, where alleged extremist elements targeted the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and a visa centre in Siliguri. Vandalism and protests have raised alarm over diplomatic safety.

The Bangladeshi government called on India for a thorough investigation and necessary measures to prevent future incidents, emphasizing mutual respect and peace. The situation highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.