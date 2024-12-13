Rashmika Mandanna Defends Co-Star Amidst Tragic Incident

In a dramatic turn of events, Telugu star Allu Arjun found himself at the center of controversy this Friday following his arrest linked to a fatal incident during a film screening in Hyderabad.

After being taken from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station, Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

The tragedy unfolded when a 35-year-old woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized as fans swarmed to catch a glimpse of Arjun outside the Sandhya theatre. Prominent co-star Rashmika Mandanna expressed her disbelief over the entire tragic series of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)