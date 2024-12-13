Rashmika Mandanna Defends Co-Star Amidst Tragic Incident
Rashmika Mandanna defended Allu Arjun, who was arrested following a woman's death at a film screening in Hyderabad. The Telugu superstar received interim bail after judicial custody. The incident occurred on December 4, when fans gathered at the Sandhya theatre. A case was filed against Arjun and others.
In a dramatic turn of events, Telugu star Allu Arjun found himself at the center of controversy this Friday following his arrest linked to a fatal incident during a film screening in Hyderabad.
After being taken from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station, Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.
The tragedy unfolded when a 35-year-old woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized as fans swarmed to catch a glimpse of Arjun outside the Sandhya theatre. Prominent co-star Rashmika Mandanna expressed her disbelief over the entire tragic series of events.
