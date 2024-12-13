Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna Defends Co-Star Amidst Tragic Incident

Rashmika Mandanna defended Allu Arjun, who was arrested following a woman's death at a film screening in Hyderabad. The Telugu superstar received interim bail after judicial custody. The incident occurred on December 4, when fans gathered at the Sandhya theatre. A case was filed against Arjun and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:08 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Defends Co-Star Amidst Tragic Incident
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Telugu star Allu Arjun found himself at the center of controversy this Friday following his arrest linked to a fatal incident during a film screening in Hyderabad.

After being taken from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station, Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

The tragedy unfolded when a 35-year-old woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized as fans swarmed to catch a glimpse of Arjun outside the Sandhya theatre. Prominent co-star Rashmika Mandanna expressed her disbelief over the entire tragic series of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024