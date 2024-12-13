Left Menu

Youthful Dreams Fueling National Progress: Governor Sinha's Vision

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the role of Indian youth in driving national progress. During 'Yuva Sangam,' a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu visited Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing unity through cultural exchanges. Sinha underlined the importance of societal change and defeating destabilizing forces for a modern, corruption-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:29 IST
Youthful Dreams Fueling National Progress: Governor Sinha's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the pivotal role of the nation's youth in advancing India's development during a meeting with a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu. He spoke about their significant contribution towards creating constructive changes for the country.

The event, part of the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, saw Tamil Nadu youths visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha welcomed the group and listened to their impressions of the region, highlighting historical ties between the two areas and commending their united efforts.

Sinha urged the youth to strive for a just, corruption-free society and emphasized defeating forces looking to destabilize the nation. He also advocated for reclaiming India's heritage as a global leader in education, urging young people to draw inspiration from historical centers of learning like Nalanda and Takshashila.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024