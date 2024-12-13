Youthful Dreams Fueling National Progress: Governor Sinha's Vision
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the role of Indian youth in driving national progress. During 'Yuva Sangam,' a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu visited Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing unity through cultural exchanges. Sinha underlined the importance of societal change and defeating destabilizing forces for a modern, corruption-free society.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the pivotal role of the nation's youth in advancing India's development during a meeting with a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu. He spoke about their significant contribution towards creating constructive changes for the country.
The event, part of the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, saw Tamil Nadu youths visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha welcomed the group and listened to their impressions of the region, highlighting historical ties between the two areas and commending their united efforts.
Sinha urged the youth to strive for a just, corruption-free society and emphasized defeating forces looking to destabilize the nation. He also advocated for reclaiming India's heritage as a global leader in education, urging young people to draw inspiration from historical centers of learning like Nalanda and Takshashila.
