Youthful Dreams Fueling National Progress: Governor Sinha's Vision

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the pivotal role of the nation's youth in advancing India's development during a meeting with a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu. He spoke about their significant contribution towards creating constructive changes for the country.

The event, part of the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, saw Tamil Nadu youths visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha welcomed the group and listened to their impressions of the region, highlighting historical ties between the two areas and commending their united efforts.

Sinha urged the youth to strive for a just, corruption-free society and emphasized defeating forces looking to destabilize the nation. He also advocated for reclaiming India's heritage as a global leader in education, urging young people to draw inspiration from historical centers of learning like Nalanda and Takshashila.

