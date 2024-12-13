Dramatic Arrest of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun Over Premiere Stampede

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested and placed in a 14-day judicial custody following the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The Telangana High Court granted interim bail, but procedural delays meant he remained detained overnight.

The incident sparked a political debate, with opposition parties criticizing the ruling Congress for its handling of the situation. BJP and BRS leaders questioned the treatment of Arjun, while Congress leaders emphasized that the law applies equally to all, regardless of celebrity status.

The deceased woman's husband stated he holds no grievance against Arjun and is willing to withdraw the case. The arrest was part of a larger investigation involving theatre management and security personnel, as police cited procedural lapses and safety concerns at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)