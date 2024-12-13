Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun Over Premiere Stampede

Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced arrest and a 14-day judicial custody due to a woman's death in a stampede during his film's premiere. Though granted interim bail by the High Court, bureaucratic delays kept him in custody overnight. The arrest ignited political debates, with parties sharing differing views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:57 IST
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested and placed in a 14-day judicial custody following the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The Telangana High Court granted interim bail, but procedural delays meant he remained detained overnight.

The incident sparked a political debate, with opposition parties criticizing the ruling Congress for its handling of the situation. BJP and BRS leaders questioned the treatment of Arjun, while Congress leaders emphasized that the law applies equally to all, regardless of celebrity status.

The deceased woman's husband stated he holds no grievance against Arjun and is willing to withdraw the case. The arrest was part of a larger investigation involving theatre management and security personnel, as police cited procedural lapses and safety concerns at the event.

Latest News

