Star Power and Scandal: Allu Arjun's Jail Drama

Actor Allu Arjun was released from jail after being arrested in connection with a woman's death during a stampede at a film premiere. Despite being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court, delays in processing the order led to his overnight detention, sparking controversy about illegal detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 07:17 IST
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda prison on Saturday, following an interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court. Arjun had been detained in connection with a stampede incident at a movie premiere, resulting in a woman's death.

The actor's release was delayed overnight due to the late receipt of the bail order by prison authorities. Despite the High Court's specific directive for immediate release upon order receipt, Arjun remained detained, prompting his counsel to label the situation as illegal detention.

The arrest originated from a tragic incident on December 4, when a stampede occurred as fans thronged to see Arjun at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The incident led to a case filed against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management. Police have increased security measures around Arjun's Hyderabad residence in anticipation of fan gatherings post-release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

