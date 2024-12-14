UChicago Celebrates a Decade of Impact Through Delhi Center
The University of Chicago celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Delhi Center, focusing on partnerships and research, especially in climate change and sustainable growth. The event highlighted a new Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth, emphasizing collaboration with Indian leaders to address key global challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The University of Chicago marked a significant milestone with the 10th anniversary of its Delhi Center, celebrating its role in fostering partnerships and innovative research across diverse fields.
A central highlight of the celebration was the launch of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth in India, aiming to tackle global challenges collaboratively.
Throughout the day, stakeholders deliberated on the future of renewable energy and innovative technologies in India, with a focus on balancing economic growth and climate strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UChicago
- Delhi
- Center
- anniversary
- climate
- sustainable
- technology
- research
- partnerships
- innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling Ancient Paths: Fossils and Climate Impact
Guardians of the Third Pole: Forging Sustainable Futures
The Global Impact of ICJ Hearings on Climate Change Litigation
Asia's Fastest Sustainable Library: A Beacon of Innovation in India
Parliamentary Committee to Tackle Pollution Crisis and Climate Resilience