UChicago Celebrates a Decade of Impact Through Delhi Center

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:57 IST
UChicago Celebrates a Decade of Impact Through Delhi Center
The University of Chicago marked a significant milestone with the 10th anniversary of its Delhi Center, celebrating its role in fostering partnerships and innovative research across diverse fields.

A central highlight of the celebration was the launch of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth in India, aiming to tackle global challenges collaboratively.

Throughout the day, stakeholders deliberated on the future of renewable energy and innovative technologies in India, with a focus on balancing economic growth and climate strategies.

