Karan Aujla's India Tour Takes Bengaluru by Storm with Hanumankind Collaboration

Renowned singer and rapper Karan Aujla's eagerly awaited 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour soared to new heights when viral artist Hanumankind made a surprise appearance in Bengaluru on December 13. The concert took place before a sold-out crowd of over 20,000 fans at the Nice Grounds, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Aujla's performance was a treat for his fans, presenting hits like 'Softly', 'Players', 'Tauba Tauba', 'Admirin You', and 'Winning Speech'. The surprise collaboration came when Hanumankind joined Aujla for a unique mash-up of 'Big Dawgs', amplifying the energy of the show.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Aujla stated, 'I'm incredibly grateful for the phenomenal support in Bengaluru and extend a huge thank you to Hanumankind for making this performance unforgettable. This tour is the essence of our connection and shared passion for music.'

(With inputs from agencies.)