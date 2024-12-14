Left Menu

Karan Aujla's India Tour Takes Bengaluru by Storm with Hanumankind Collaboration

Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour reached a pinnacle in Bengaluru with a sold-out show at the Nice Grounds. Over 20,000 fans were thrilled during the dazzling collaboration with Hanumankind, who joined Aujla on stage. The tour continues to fascinate audiences across India.

Renowned singer and rapper Karan Aujla's eagerly awaited 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour soared to new heights when viral artist Hanumankind made a surprise appearance in Bengaluru on December 13. The concert took place before a sold-out crowd of over 20,000 fans at the Nice Grounds, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Aujla's performance was a treat for his fans, presenting hits like 'Softly', 'Players', 'Tauba Tauba', 'Admirin You', and 'Winning Speech'. The surprise collaboration came when Hanumankind joined Aujla for a unique mash-up of 'Big Dawgs', amplifying the energy of the show.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Aujla stated, 'I'm incredibly grateful for the phenomenal support in Bengaluru and extend a huge thank you to Hanumankind for making this performance unforgettable. This tour is the essence of our connection and shared passion for music.'

