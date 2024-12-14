Allu Arjun Released on Interim Bail amid Industry Support, Tragic Incident Unfolds

Telugu film icon Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on interim bail after posting a Rs 50,000 personal bond. Upon his release, he was greeted by industry peers and family members gathered at his Jubilee Hills residence, Hyderabad. Actor Manchu Vishnu was notably present at Allu Arjun's residence.

Despite his release, a cloud of concern remains over the circumstances surrounding his arrest. On Friday, Allu Arjun was taken into custody in connection with the tragic death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film. Following a challenge by his legal team, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on Saturday morning.

During the day, several actors including Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya visited Arjun, offering their support. Vijay Deverakonda and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' director Sukumar were seen engaging with the actor at his residence. Addressing media after his release, Allu Arjun expressed gratitude for the support received and extended condolences to the victim's family, acknowledging the tragic nature of the incident.

