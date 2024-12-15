Farewell to a Fashion Visionary: The Legacy of Isak Andic

Isak Andic, the visionary founder of Mango, tragically passed away at the age of 71 due to an accident, announced the fashion retailer on Saturday. The incident occurred during a hiking trip near Barcelona, as reported by Spanish media outlets.

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz expressed deep regret in a public statement, highlighting Andic's enduring influence as the non-executive chairman. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez commemorated Andic, acknowledging his pivotal role in transforming Mango into a major global brand.

Founded in 1984 in Barcelona, Mango has grown to encompass 2,700 stores in 120 international markets. The company reported a record 3.1 billion euros in sales in 2023 and has ambitious plans to widen its footprint in the US with 65 stores by 2025.

