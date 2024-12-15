Farewell to a Fashion Visionary: The Legacy of Isak Andic
Isak Andic, founder of Mango, passed away at 71 following an accident. Known for revolutionizing the Spanish brand into a global powerhouse, his leadership left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. With 2,700 stores worldwide, Mango continues to expand, setting sales records and focusing on US growth.
- Country:
- Spain
Isak Andic, the visionary founder of Mango, tragically passed away at the age of 71 due to an accident, announced the fashion retailer on Saturday. The incident occurred during a hiking trip near Barcelona, as reported by Spanish media outlets.
Mango CEO Toni Ruiz expressed deep regret in a public statement, highlighting Andic's enduring influence as the non-executive chairman. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez commemorated Andic, acknowledging his pivotal role in transforming Mango into a major global brand.
Founded in 1984 in Barcelona, Mango has grown to encompass 2,700 stores in 120 international markets. The company reported a record 3.1 billion euros in sales in 2023 and has ambitious plans to widen its footprint in the US with 65 stores by 2025.
