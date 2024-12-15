Left Menu

Farewell to a Fashion Visionary: The Legacy of Isak Andic

Isak Andic, founder of Mango, passed away at 71 following an accident. Known for revolutionizing the Spanish brand into a global powerhouse, his leadership left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. With 2,700 stores worldwide, Mango continues to expand, setting sales records and focusing on US growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:52 IST
Farewell to a Fashion Visionary: The Legacy of Isak Andic
  • Country:
  • Spain

Isak Andic, the visionary founder of Mango, tragically passed away at the age of 71 due to an accident, announced the fashion retailer on Saturday. The incident occurred during a hiking trip near Barcelona, as reported by Spanish media outlets.

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz expressed deep regret in a public statement, highlighting Andic's enduring influence as the non-executive chairman. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez commemorated Andic, acknowledging his pivotal role in transforming Mango into a major global brand.

Founded in 1984 in Barcelona, Mango has grown to encompass 2,700 stores in 120 international markets. The company reported a record 3.1 billion euros in sales in 2023 and has ambitious plans to widen its footprint in the US with 65 stores by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024