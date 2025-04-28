Justice Delayed: Political Patronage Shields Kurmi's Conspirators

Family members of the murdered NCP officer, Sachin Kurmi, declared that police have failed to capture the main conspirators, allegedly due to political protection. Despite six arrests, they assert that justice remains elusive.

Mahesh Kurmi, Sachin's brother, announced a hunger strike on May 1, demanding that authorities arrest those he believes are responsible for his brother's death.

The killing of Sachin Kurmi, part of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party in Byculla, remains unresolved with accusations of local political involvement shielding the main offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)