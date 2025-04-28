Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Political Patronage Shields Kurmi's Conspirators

Relatives of slain NCP functionary Sachin Kurmi allege delayed justice due to political backing, citing police inaction. Brother Mahesh Kurmi plans a hunger strike on Maharashtra Day, demanding arrest of main conspirators. The NCP's Byculla division representative was murdered last October; six arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:33 IST
Justice Delayed: Political Patronage Shields Kurmi's Conspirators
  • Country:
  • India

Family members of the murdered NCP officer, Sachin Kurmi, declared that police have failed to capture the main conspirators, allegedly due to political protection. Despite six arrests, they assert that justice remains elusive.

Mahesh Kurmi, Sachin's brother, announced a hunger strike on May 1, demanding that authorities arrest those he believes are responsible for his brother's death.

The killing of Sachin Kurmi, part of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party in Byculla, remains unresolved with accusations of local political involvement shielding the main offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025