Left Menu

India's Youth: Catalysts for Change and Green Transition

The vitality of India's youth is crucial in the nation's development and green energy transition, as emphasized by India's UN envoy, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. At the 8th Annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit, the contributions of young leaders in climate action and sustainable development were highlighted, calling for their greater global engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:20 IST
India's Youth: Catalysts for Change and Green Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's youth have been identified as essential players in the country's development and green energy transition, according to India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. Speaking at the 8th Annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit, Harish highlighted the vital role youth play in achieving sustainable development goals.

Addressing Indian youth leaders, UN officials, and civil society members, Harish applauded young change makers for their significant innovations in climate action and community impact. He emphasized India's commitment to multilateralism as a means to address global challenges, urging youth to get involved in governance and global problem-solving.

The summit, organized by the 1M1B initiative, featured young leaders presenting SDG-related projects. A new initiative, 'Global Climate Action Movement 1.5 Matters,' was also launched to develop a climate talent pipeline. Founders of 1M1B highlighted the importance of equipping youth with skills essential for future jobs, aiming to impact a billion lives by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024