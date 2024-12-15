India's Youth: Catalysts for Change and Green Transition

India's youth have been identified as essential players in the country's development and green energy transition, according to India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. Speaking at the 8th Annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit, Harish highlighted the vital role youth play in achieving sustainable development goals.

Addressing Indian youth leaders, UN officials, and civil society members, Harish applauded young change makers for their significant innovations in climate action and community impact. He emphasized India's commitment to multilateralism as a means to address global challenges, urging youth to get involved in governance and global problem-solving.

The summit, organized by the 1M1B initiative, featured young leaders presenting SDG-related projects. A new initiative, 'Global Climate Action Movement 1.5 Matters,' was also launched to develop a climate talent pipeline. Founders of 1M1B highlighted the importance of equipping youth with skills essential for future jobs, aiming to impact a billion lives by 2047.

