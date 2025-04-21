World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis, Champion of Compassion and Climate Action

Pope Francis, the trailblazing first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Monday at the age of 88 in Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, following a hospitalization for a serious infection. His tenure was marked by profound empathy for the impoverished and a strong voice for climate action.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, he was ordained as a priest in 1969, eventually ascending to the papacy in 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI's resignation. Choosing the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, his leadership emphasized peace and care for the environment.

The global community, including leaders like US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, expressed their sorrow. President Macron highlighted the Pope's mission of joy and hope for the world's poorest, while India's Prime Minister Modi praised his compassion and dedication to inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)