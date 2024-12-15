Trekking Expedition Bridges Borders in Arunachal Pradesh

A recent civil-military trekking expedition aimed to boost border tourism in Arunachal Pradesh took participants on a rigorous tour of the Tawang district, according to officials.

The initiative under the Vibrant Village Programme sought to strengthen ties between the military and civilians while spotlighting Arunachal Pradesh's natural allure.

Led by the Indian Mountaineering Federation and army personnel, the 16-member team tackled altitudes of up to 15,000 feet, culminating the adventure at Zemithang in Tawang.

