Trekking Expedition Bridges Borders in Arunachal Pradesh

A civil-military trekking expedition under the Vibrant Village Programme aimed to promote border tourism in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. The four-day trek involved navigating challenging Eastern Himalayan terrains and highlighted the strategic and cultural importance of India's border areas while fostering civilian-military camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent civil-military trekking expedition aimed to boost border tourism in Arunachal Pradesh took participants on a rigorous tour of the Tawang district, according to officials.

The initiative under the Vibrant Village Programme sought to strengthen ties between the military and civilians while spotlighting Arunachal Pradesh's natural allure.

Led by the Indian Mountaineering Federation and army personnel, the 16-member team tackled altitudes of up to 15,000 feet, culminating the adventure at Zemithang in Tawang.

