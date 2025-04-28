Balancing Act: Addressing Militancy Without Alienating Kashmiris

In response to recent attacks that claimed 26 lives, India's approach to militancy in Kashmir is under scrutiny. The region's chief minister has urged against alienating the local populace in a bid to control the insurgent threat.

Following the April 22 killings by an Islamist group, India has launched a crackdown on suspected militants in Kashmir, including the controversial demolition of homes linked to the assailants. The chief minister emphasized that militaristic measures alone cannot resolve the long-standing issue and highlighted the importance of public support.

The demolition of homes, such as the residence of Rifat Sheikh, has sparked protests. Sheikh and others question the fairness of their treatment, pointing to a lack of contact with their family members accused of militancy. The authorities, however, deny any misuse of force or wrongful detentions in their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)