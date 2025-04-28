Left Menu

Balancing Act: Addressing Militancy Without Alienating Kashmiris

India is urged to prevent alienating Kashmiris in its crackdown on militants following recent deadly attacks. There's a backlash by local residents against demolishing militants' families' homes, as officials claim no explosives were used. The long-standing Kashmir conflict remains a sensitive issue between India and Pakistan.

Updated: 28-04-2025 20:14 IST
Balancing Act: Addressing Militancy Without Alienating Kashmiris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to recent attacks that claimed 26 lives, India's approach to militancy in Kashmir is under scrutiny. The region's chief minister has urged against alienating the local populace in a bid to control the insurgent threat.

Following the April 22 killings by an Islamist group, India has launched a crackdown on suspected militants in Kashmir, including the controversial demolition of homes linked to the assailants. The chief minister emphasized that militaristic measures alone cannot resolve the long-standing issue and highlighted the importance of public support.

The demolition of homes, such as the residence of Rifat Sheikh, has sparked protests. Sheikh and others question the fairness of their treatment, pointing to a lack of contact with their family members accused of militancy. The authorities, however, deny any misuse of force or wrongful detentions in their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

