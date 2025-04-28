Tragedy in Rohini: Slum Fire Devastates Families

A devastating fire in the Rohini slum has left families in mourning, as young lives were tragically lost. Among the victims was Alam, the two-and-a-half-year-old son of Mitthu, who perished while playing games on a phone as the inferno engulfed their home.

The fire erupted in Sector 17 and swiftly spread through the slum. According to Delhi Fire Services, 26 fire tenders were eventually deployed to combat the medium-category blaze, but obstacles in accessing the densely populated area hampered efforts. Those affected, including Geeta Devi who lost her home, are now seeking government compensation.

Meanwhile, bereaved families await the release of the deceased for last rites as they grapple with the loss. The community, comprising over 1,000 families, is left without shelter and deeply in need of support during this dire time.

(With inputs from agencies.)