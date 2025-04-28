Left Menu

Tragedy in Rohini: Slum Fire Devastates Families

A deadly fire in a Rohini slum has claimed young lives and left families in despair. Mitthu, a ragpicker, mourns his son Alam, who died in the blaze. The fire rapidly spread, devastating homes and belongings, leaving residents like Geeta Devi pleading for government aid and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:14 IST
Tragedy in Rohini: Slum Fire Devastates Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in the Rohini slum has left families in mourning, as young lives were tragically lost. Among the victims was Alam, the two-and-a-half-year-old son of Mitthu, who perished while playing games on a phone as the inferno engulfed their home.

The fire erupted in Sector 17 and swiftly spread through the slum. According to Delhi Fire Services, 26 fire tenders were eventually deployed to combat the medium-category blaze, but obstacles in accessing the densely populated area hampered efforts. Those affected, including Geeta Devi who lost her home, are now seeking government compensation.

Meanwhile, bereaved families await the release of the deceased for last rites as they grapple with the loss. The community, comprising over 1,000 families, is left without shelter and deeply in need of support during this dire time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025