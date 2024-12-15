Fur Trade's Future in Jeopardy Amid Activist Investigations

In a disturbing expose, Finnish advocacy group Oikeutta Elaimille and Humane Society International have released undercover footage highlighting the distressing conditions on fur farms in Finland. The footage shows foxes confined in cramped cages, sparking a heated debate over the ethical considerations of fur farming.

The release comes ahead of a pivotal European Union decision in 2026, where a potential ban on fur farming is anticipated. While activists argue for immediate change, Finnish fur-breeding group FIFUR defends the industry's welfare standards and legality, labeling the footage as misleading.

As the fur industry faces challenges from declining supply and potential regulatory changes, the global market's future hangs in the balance. China, South Korea, and the Western Europe-North America market remain critical, yet the pressure for humane standards grows stronger amidst public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)