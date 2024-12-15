Left Menu

Capturing Reality: The Timeless Genius of Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, a legendary filmmaker, left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Celebrated for integrating social context with entertainment, his films span four decades, pioneering Indian cinema globally. Renowned directors recount his influence and his progressive storytelling, which resonates with audiences even today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Directors in Hindi cinema fondly remember Raj Kapoor, a filmmaker who would have turned 100 on December 14, for his unique ability to portray life's realities on screen without sacrificing entertainment.

Kapoor, son of Prithviraj Kapoor, established RK Studios in 1948 and made just 10 films in a career spanning four decades. His works are praised for their timeless quality, influenced by social realities and maintaining resonance beyond their era.

Widely regarded as a pioneer who opened global markets for Indian cinema, Kapoor merged storytelling with music, as noted by his contemporaries. His films, like 'Awara,' broke international barriers, leaving a lasting legacy that still inspires filmmakers today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

