Celebrating International Pravasi Day: Kozhikode Hosts Expatriates

The Kerala government's NORKA-Roots will celebrate International Pravasi Day on December 18 in Kozhikode. The event, inaugurated by Minister V Abdurahiman, will include discussions, presentations, and experiences shared by beneficiaries of NORKA projects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver a message to non-resident Keralites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:12 IST
  • India

The Kerala government's Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA)-Roots is set to mark International Pravasi Day with a grand celebration in Kozhikode on December 18.

State Minister for Sports and Minority Welfare V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the event, in collaboration with the Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat, according to an official release on Sunday.

In a message to non-resident Keralites, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the gathering. The event highlights include discussions, presentations on various topics, and shared experiences from NORKA project beneficiaries.

