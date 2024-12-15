Celebrating International Pravasi Day: Kozhikode Hosts Expatriates

The Kerala government's Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA)-Roots is set to mark International Pravasi Day with a grand celebration in Kozhikode on December 18.

State Minister for Sports and Minority Welfare V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the event, in collaboration with the Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat, according to an official release on Sunday.

In a message to non-resident Keralites, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the gathering. The event highlights include discussions, presentations on various topics, and shared experiences from NORKA project beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)