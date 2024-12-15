Celebrating International Pravasi Day: Kozhikode Hosts Expatriates
The Kerala government's NORKA-Roots will celebrate International Pravasi Day on December 18 in Kozhikode. The event, inaugurated by Minister V Abdurahiman, will include discussions, presentations, and experiences shared by beneficiaries of NORKA projects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver a message to non-resident Keralites.
The Kerala government's Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA)-Roots is set to mark International Pravasi Day with a grand celebration in Kozhikode on December 18.
State Minister for Sports and Minority Welfare V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the event, in collaboration with the Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat, according to an official release on Sunday.
In a message to non-resident Keralites, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the gathering. The event highlights include discussions, presentations on various topics, and shared experiences from NORKA project beneficiaries.
