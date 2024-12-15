Droning Traditions: How Drones Are Revolutionizing Rural Indian Weddings

In the heartland of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, weddings are seeing a high-tech transformation as drones become a vital part of the festivities. Young pilots, including Sumit Kumar, have turned this trend into a lucrative venture, offering services that captivate guests and make each event memorable.

While drones hover over wedding guests capturing stunning aerial shots, they also double as delivery devices for ceremonial garlands, elevating the ceremony to a new level of excitement. Sumit's recent display at a village wedding, where a drone delivered garlands to the couple on a lotus-shaped stage, left guests in awe.

This trend is rapidly catching on in rural areas, with companies and individuals recognizing the cost-effectiveness and entertainment value over traditional wedding services. Drone operators are optimistic about the technology's potential for growth, aspiring to expand their skills and services beyond weddings into broader markets.

