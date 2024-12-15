Left Menu

Droning Traditions: How Drones Are Revolutionizing Rural Indian Weddings

In rural Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, drones have become a must-have at weddings, adding a modern twist to traditional ceremonies. Drone pilots like Sumit Kumar are gaining popularity for creating unique experiences, capturing aerial shots and even delivering garlands. The trend is expanding, with potential growth in India's drone industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the heartland of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, weddings are seeing a high-tech transformation as drones become a vital part of the festivities. Young pilots, including Sumit Kumar, have turned this trend into a lucrative venture, offering services that captivate guests and make each event memorable.

While drones hover over wedding guests capturing stunning aerial shots, they also double as delivery devices for ceremonial garlands, elevating the ceremony to a new level of excitement. Sumit's recent display at a village wedding, where a drone delivered garlands to the couple on a lotus-shaped stage, left guests in awe.

This trend is rapidly catching on in rural areas, with companies and individuals recognizing the cost-effectiveness and entertainment value over traditional wedding services. Drone operators are optimistic about the technology's potential for growth, aspiring to expand their skills and services beyond weddings into broader markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

