Raj Kapoor's Legacy Shines On: Centenary Celebration Extended by Public Demand

The Film Heritage Foundation has extended the Raj Kapoor centenary celebration until December 19, 2024, due to high demand. The event features screenings of Kapoor's iconic films like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420'. Initially a three-day event, it marks the legendary actor's impact on cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:06 IST
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

The centenary celebration of Raj Kapoor, orchestrated by the Film Heritage Foundation, has been extended until December 19, 2024, following overwhelming public demand.

Originally planned as a brief three-day tribute coinciding with Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, the retrospective showcases five of his timeless classics in limited cinema screenings.

Featuring iconic titles such as 'Awara' and 'Shree 420', the event was announced by Kapoor's grandson, actor Ranbir Kapoor, at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

