Left Menu

Zakir Hussain's Health Scare: Iconic Tabla Maestro in ICU

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a San Francisco hospital's ICU with heart-related complications. Despite rumors of his passing, his family clarified that he is critically ill but alive. The 73-year-old Grammy-winning musician has received numerous awards and contributed significantly to Indian classical music's global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 03:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 03:34 IST
Zakir Hussain's Health Scare: Iconic Tabla Maestro in ICU
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital due to heart-related problems, his family confirmed on Sunday. At 73, Hussain, a celebrated figure in music, faces serious health challenges, raising concerns among fans worldwide.

Recent rumors of Hussain's death were dispelled by family representatives. "Zakir is in critical condition owing to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis," said Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR. His sister urged fans to disregard misinformation and pray for his recovery, emphasizing his vibrant yet fragile state.

Hussain's illustrious career spans six decades, during which he collaborated with global artists and brought Indian classical music to the international stage. Despite his current health crisis, his legacy as an iconic figure in the music world endures, with accolades including multiple Grammys and national honors from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024