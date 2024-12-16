Zakir Hussain's Health Scare: Iconic Tabla Maestro in ICU

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital due to heart-related problems, his family confirmed on Sunday. At 73, Hussain, a celebrated figure in music, faces serious health challenges, raising concerns among fans worldwide.

Recent rumors of Hussain's death were dispelled by family representatives. "Zakir is in critical condition owing to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis," said Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR. His sister urged fans to disregard misinformation and pray for his recovery, emphasizing his vibrant yet fragile state.

Hussain's illustrious career spans six decades, during which he collaborated with global artists and brought Indian classical music to the international stage. Despite his current health crisis, his legacy as an iconic figure in the music world endures, with accolades including multiple Grammys and national honors from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)