GM Recalls 600,000 Vehicles Over Engine Defects

In a significant move, General Motors (GM) has announced a recall of nearly 600,000 SUVs and trucks in the United States over concerns surrounding engine defects. The affected vehicles, which include models such as the 2021 through 2024 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra, feature 6.2L V8 gas engines.

The recall arises from potential manufacturing defects in the engine's connecting rod and crankshaft components, which may lead to engine damage or failure. This decision follows reports of 12 crashes and 12 injuries that could be linked to the underlying issue.

GM has stated that dealers will undertake inspections of the engines and proceed to repair or replace them as necessary to address the problem. The automaker emphasizes the importance of resolving these defects to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)