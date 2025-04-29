West Bengal Struggles in CareEdge State Rankings 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis

West Bengal has been ranked 13th out of 17 large Indian states in the latest CareEdge State Rankings 2025, indicating ongoing challenges, particularly in economic and environmental sectors. With a composite score of 38.9, the state shows room for improvement despite moderate achievements in social and governance indicators.

The report from CareEdge Ratings evaluated states on a comprehensive set of 50 indicators across seven key pillars: economic, fiscal, infrastructure, financial development, social, governance, and environment. Maharashtra emerged as the top performer among large states, boasting a composite score of 56.5, thanks to strong fiscal management and effective governance.

Despite its struggles, West Bengal achieved a notable score of 67.8 in social development, placing it among the top six states in this category. However, its economic pillar score was a low 30.1, indicating poor growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and foreign direct investment (FDI) share. This places West Bengal among the bottom five in economic performance, raising concerns about its future growth and sustainability.

