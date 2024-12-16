The Resonance of a Legend: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, revered as the greatest tabla player of his generation, passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed the news in a statement on Monday.

Hussain had been hospitalized for two weeks, eventually being moved to the ICU as his condition worsened. Born to legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain's career spanned six decades, during which he collaborated with some of the most iconic artists in both Indian and Western music.

His work with Indian legends like Ravi Shankar and international stars such as Yo-Yo Ma cemented his status as a global cultural ambassador. Hussain was honored with numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards. His sudden demise has prompted a flood of tributes on social media, recognizing his immense influence and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)