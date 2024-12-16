Left Menu

Isa Guha Apologizes for Comment During India-Australia Test

Former England player Isa Guha apologized for referring to Jasprit Bumrah as a 'primate' during a Test match between India and Australia. Guha, who commented for Fox Cricket, expressed remorse, emphasizing her intentions were praiseworthy. The remark sparked social media backlash, prompting her public apology.

16-12-2024
Former England cricketer Isa Guha faced backlash for calling Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah a 'primate' during the third Test between India and Australia. The comment came after Bumrah's impressive performance on the field.

On Monday, Guha issued a heartfelt apology, stating she was 'deeply sorry' for her choice of words, asserting that her intention was to praise Bumrah's skills, not offend. She emphasized her commitment to empathy and inclusion in sports.

Guha's apology was supported by Ravi Shastri, who praised her for addressing the issue live. Shastri remarked that everyone's human and mistakes occur during heated moments. The incident sparked discussion amid a closely watched cricket match.

