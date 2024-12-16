MCEL Launches Religious Tourism Division for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Mach Conferences & Events Limited (MCEL) has announced the formation of a new department dedicated to Religious Tourism, with a focus on managing and promoting the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 packages. This includes arrangements for the coveted Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) days, key elements of the event.

Under the leadership of Ms. Ankita Gulati, the newly formed division aims to deliver exceptional experiences. Additionally, a dedicated call center will provide specialized assistance, guiding customers through the booking process and addressing inquiries.

Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company's commitment to providing outstanding service and convenience. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing customer experiences and supports MCEL's goal of being a leader in the MICE industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)