MCEL Launches Religious Tourism Division for Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Mach Conferences & Events Limited has created a new department dedicated to Religious Tourism, focusing on Mahakumbh Mela 2025 packages. This initiative, led by Ms. Ankita Gulati, aims to provide a seamless customer experience through a dedicated call center. The company is determined to enhance its service quality and offerings.
Mach Conferences & Events Limited (MCEL) has announced the formation of a new department dedicated to Religious Tourism, with a focus on managing and promoting the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 packages. This includes arrangements for the coveted Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) days, key elements of the event.
Under the leadership of Ms. Ankita Gulati, the newly formed division aims to deliver exceptional experiences. Additionally, a dedicated call center will provide specialized assistance, guiding customers through the booking process and addressing inquiries.
Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company's commitment to providing outstanding service and convenience. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing customer experiences and supports MCEL's goal of being a leader in the MICE industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Evolution in the Philippines Call Center Industry: Balancing Progress and Job Security
Crackdown on Cyber Fraud: Gurugram Police Dismantles Fake Call Center
IDFC FIRST Bank Elevates Customer Experience with India's First AI-Powered Interactive Avatar of Its Brand Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan
IDFC FIRST Bank Elevates Customer Experience with India's First AI-Powered Interactive Avatar of its brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan
IDFC FIRST Bank Elevates Customer Experience with India's First AI-Powered Interactive Avatar of Its Brand Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan