Secrets Exposed: Unveiling the Hidden Scandals of the 'Two by Twos'

The notoriously secretive Christian sect known as the 'Two by Twos' is currently under investigation following a series of global allegations concerning sexual abuse within the group. Founded in Ireland in 1897, the sect operates uniquely, meeting in homes rather than traditional church settings, and refrains from owning property.

Victims like Lisa Webb have come forward, exposing the sect's practices of protecting abusers by shifting them to unsuspecting families. Despite public condemnations of abuse by some leaders, the decentralized structure and lack of financial assets have shielded it from legal repercussions.

Amid mounting pressure, survivors have organized a hotline and website to document abuse cases. While some leaders are seeking advice on protecting members, many resist implementing child abuse prevention policies, claiming the New Testament as their sole code of conduct.

