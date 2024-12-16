Left Menu

'Feluda' Returns: A Thrilling Mystery in Kashmir's Enchanting Vistas

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's upcoming second season of 'Feludar Goyendagiri' features Feluda solving a murder mystery in Kashmir. The series, starring Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan Mitra, and Anirban Chakrabarti, explores deep moral dilemmas and pays homage to Satyajit Ray's original work, offering both nostalgia and a fresh cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:51 IST
Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's latest release is the second installment of the series 'Feludar Goyendagiri,' set to premiere on December 20 on an OTT platform. This season follows the iconic detective Feluda as he navigates a chilling murder mystery in Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes.

Featuring stars Tota Roy Choudhury as Feluda, Kalpan Mitra as Topshe, and Anirban Chakrabarti as Jatayu, the season is described as a potential climactic entry by Mukherji. Although speculated as Mukherji's final venture into Feluda's universe, no official confirmation has been issued.

Mukherji aims to blend the intense drama of Satyajit Ray's vision with modern cinematic elements. The new season offers an 'edge-of-the-seat' experience while exploring profound moral dilemmas. Mukherji's homage to Ray includes recreating iconic scenes which intrigue both longtime fans and new audiences.

