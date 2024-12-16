Rediscovered Relics: Ancient Idols Unearthed in Reopened Temple Well
Two damaged idols were discovered in the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal after it was reopened following an anti-encroachment drive. The temple, which remained closed since 1978, was unlocked last week. Authorities plan to conduct carbon dating to determine the artifacts' age.
Two damaged idols were discovered inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal following its reopening last week after being closed for 46 years, officials reported on Monday.
The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple was reopened on December 13 after the authorities uncovered the structure during an anti-encroachment operation. The temple, locked since 1978, housed a Shivling and an idol of Lord Hanuman. Authorities planned on reopening a nearby well.
Sanjeev Sharma stated a damaged Lakshmi idol and a Parvati idol were found inside the well. Subdivisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra mentioned that information about the discovery was received through the local SHO, with further details being gathered. The district administration has requested the Archaeological Survey of India conduct carbon dating to ascertain the age of these artifacts.
