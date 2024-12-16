Left Menu

Sabarimala Pilgrims to Enjoy Special Darshan Arrangements

Pilgrims traveling through forest paths to the Sabarimala temple will soon benefit from special arrangements for darshan, according to TDB president P S Prasanth. A new tagging system, in collaboration with the Forest Department, will provide pilgrims with a dedicated queue for easier access to the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:56 IST
Sabarimala Pilgrims to Enjoy Special Darshan Arrangements
  • Country:
  • India

Pilgrims trekking through the forest paths of Pullumedu and Erumeli on their way to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple are set to gain special provisions for darshan, announced Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth on Monday.

In a cooperative effort with the Forest Department, a special tagging system will be introduced. From Pampa, pilgrims can proceed to Sannidhanam via Swami Ayyappan Road or choose the Neelimala route. Those with special tags can avoid the Sharankuthi route at Marakkoottam by taking the Chandranandan Road, ensuring a smoother journey.

The Forest Department will oversee issuing these tags. Meanwhile, P K Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, praised the temple's arrangements, affirming they are sufficient for a comfortable pilgrimage experience. The Sabarimala temple will host pilgrims until January 14, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024