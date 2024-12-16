Sabarimala Pilgrims to Enjoy Special Darshan Arrangements

Pilgrims trekking through the forest paths of Pullumedu and Erumeli on their way to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple are set to gain special provisions for darshan, announced Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth on Monday.

In a cooperative effort with the Forest Department, a special tagging system will be introduced. From Pampa, pilgrims can proceed to Sannidhanam via Swami Ayyappan Road or choose the Neelimala route. Those with special tags can avoid the Sharankuthi route at Marakkoottam by taking the Chandranandan Road, ensuring a smoother journey.

The Forest Department will oversee issuing these tags. Meanwhile, P K Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, praised the temple's arrangements, affirming they are sufficient for a comfortable pilgrimage experience. The Sabarimala temple will host pilgrims until January 14, 2025.

