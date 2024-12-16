Nation Mourns the Loss of Tabla Virtuoso Zakir Hussain

The global music community is in mourning following the death of legendary tabla player, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 in San Francisco. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief, describing Hussain as 'one of the greatest tabla players of all time.'

Chief Minister Banerjee addressed the impact of Hussain's death on millions of admirers worldwide, calling it a 'huge loss for the nation.' She extended her heartfelt condolences to Hussain's family, his artistic fraternity, and his expansive follower base.

The 73-year-old maestro, celebrated for carrying the tabla to a global stage, succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family confirmed. His loss marks the end of an era in music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)