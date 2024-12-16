Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Tabla Virtuoso Zakir Hussain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourns the loss of legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She described him as 'one of the greatest tabla players of all times', highlighting the huge loss to the nation and his global fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:05 IST
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The global music community is in mourning following the death of legendary tabla player, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 in San Francisco. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief, describing Hussain as 'one of the greatest tabla players of all time.'

Chief Minister Banerjee addressed the impact of Hussain's death on millions of admirers worldwide, calling it a 'huge loss for the nation.' She extended her heartfelt condolences to Hussain's family, his artistic fraternity, and his expansive follower base.

The 73-year-old maestro, celebrated for carrying the tabla to a global stage, succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family confirmed. His loss marks the end of an era in music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

