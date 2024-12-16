Left Menu

Bangladesh's Victory Day Celebration: A New Era

Bangladesh commemorated its 54th Victory Day significantly this year, highlighting the recent political shift with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus leading the celebrations. The event, marked by a reflection on the country's independence and the fall of an autocratic regime, fostered inclusivity across the nation.

Bangladesh marked its 54th Victory Day with an added layer of significance following the ousting of an autocratic regime. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led the country in celebrations remembering the 1971 liberation from Pakistan.

Yunus, addressing the nation, chose not to mention Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, instead spotlighting the millions who sacrificed their lives for independence. He pointed to recent political changes as a factor amplifying this year's festivities.

Although the traditional Victory Day Parade was absent, the day featured 'Victory Fairs' and programs nationwide, promoting inclusivity and public participation. The change aimed to engage communities in celebrating this historic occasion actively.

