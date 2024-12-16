Left Menu

Bangladesh Marks Inflectional Victory Day Amid Political Change

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led Bangladesh in celebrating the 54th Victory Day, highlighting the significance of ousting a dictatorial regime. While victory over Pakistan led to Bangladesh's liberation in 1971, Yunus criticized past leadership and emphasized more inclusive celebrations this year, reflecting reminiscent change and cultural consolidation.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus spearheaded Bangladesh's 54th Victory Day celebrations, marking the country's liberation in 1971, which holds added meaning following the recent toppling of an autocratic government. His commemorative address notably did not include mentions of iconic figures from Bangladesh's founding era.

Victory Day, known as Vijay Diwas, celebrates the military surrender of Pakistan to Indian forces, which facilitated Bangladesh's autonomy. Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin saluted the Liberation War's martyrs, while Yunus reflected on the sacrifices that paved the way for independence.

The absence of a traditional military parade, attributed to deployment commitments, was offset by nationwide 'Victory Fairs' and diverse cultural events, aiming for widespread public participation. This change in celebration style aspires to invigorate community spirit across Bangladesh while acknowledging the historical achievements of the past.

