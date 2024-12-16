Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Wildlife Alert: Safeguarding the Festive Season

Uttarakhand has issued a special alert until January 3 to prevent disturbances to wildlife, especially in Rajaji and Corbett reserves, during the holiday season. Measures include sound limit compliance at hotels, prohibiting weapons, preventing illegal hunting, and increased patrolling.

With the Christmas and New Year festivities approaching, the Uttarakhand government has issued a special alert to maintain peace in the state's forest regions. The alert extends until January 3, covering areas including the Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves.

Chief Wildlife Warden, Ranjan Kumar Mishra, has emphasized the enforcement of noise regulations, particularly for hotels and resorts in wildlife-adjacent areas. Forest officials have been instructed to ensure compliance to protect the local fauna from disturbances.

The alert also stresses preventing tourists from carrying weapons and engaging in illegal hunting. Rigor in patrolling efforts and monitoring potential infractions, such as the poaching of aquatic species and road violations within protected areas, are focal points of this directive.

